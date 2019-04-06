Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) One Day Volume Tops $17,071.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $17,071.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for $5,006.60 or 0.99615704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 22.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00029969 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005202 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00150025 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00008119 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000141 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000108 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 65 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

