Worker at Texas chemical plant damaged by fire files Suit

A growing number of suits are springing from the ashes at a Houston-area chemical plant that caught fire this week killing a worker.

State lawsuits filed Wednesday against KMCO LLC, asserting that the company failed to maintain a secure work environment or provide them proper training ahead of the Tuesday fire.

Harris County, where the plant is located sued the company Wednesday.

Arturo Martinez and randy Villaloboz each are searching over $1 million in compensation. The county asked for civil penalties.

KMCO explained that two employees stay hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities haven’t released its own cause.

The company said it’s concentrated on caring for employees and protecting both the environment and will address legal claims at the”proper” time and place.