WillScot (WSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.31.

Get WillScot alerts:

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. WillScot has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.96.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $404,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 3,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.