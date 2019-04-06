Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Whiting Petroleum's core operations are focused in North Dakota's Williston Basin, providing this E&P company with an enviable acreage of top-tier assets and a multi-year drilling inventory.The successful completion of the Generation 4 wells along with the buyout of top tier acreage in Williston Basin from Oasis Petroleum in 2018 is likely to boost the production prospects of Whiting in 2019. The company expects 11% y/y increase in output this year. Whiting's continually improving drilling efficiency has driven down the expenses while leading to attractive cash flow generation. As such the stock is viewed as a bullish bet.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.26.

NYSE WLL opened at $29.49 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.95.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. Whiting Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $125,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 948.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

