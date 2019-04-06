Westrock Co (WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to report $4.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Westrock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.89 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Westrock reported sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year sales of $18.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $19.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Westrock had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Westrock from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other Westrock news, Director Currey M. Russell purchased 5,000 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ward H. Dickson acquired 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Westrock by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,851,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 4,500,770 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter worth $141,233,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 4,262.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,767,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,795 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,241,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,311,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,853. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westrock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.