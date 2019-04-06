WestJet Airlines (WJA) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$20.25 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.73.

WJA stock opened at C$19.19 on Friday. WestJet Airlines has a one year low of C$16.71 and a one year high of C$23.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 23.99.

WestJet Airlines (TSE:WJA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestJet Airlines will post 2.14000005947504 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. WestJet Airlines’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About WestJet Airlines

WestJet Airlines Ltd. provides scheduled airline services and travel packages. The company offers scheduled flights, as well as cargo and charter services. It also operates WestJet Vacations that provides air, hotel, car, and excursion packages; WestJet Encore, a regional airline with a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and the United States; and Swoop, an ultra-low-cost carrier for air transportation.

