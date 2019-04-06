Western Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $47.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0816 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

