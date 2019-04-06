Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (MHF) Stake Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc (NYSE:MHF) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHF opened at $7.34 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Inc has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Western Asset Municipal Hgh Incm Fnd Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

