WesBanco (WSBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $41.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 27.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.66 per share, with a total value of $50,577.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise H. Knouse-Snyder purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.36 per share, with a total value of $28,593.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in WesBanco by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 496.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 58.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

