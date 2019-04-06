Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Polaris Industries Inc. (PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.54.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. B. Riley cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Shares of PII opened at $91.23 on Thursday. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 9,905.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,306,710 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr acquired 1,125 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,358.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

