Webster Financial Co. (WBS) Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 413.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4,934.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,816,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $67,410.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,746.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Copenhaver Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,028,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 310,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,066 shares of company stock worth $5,569,345 in the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Sandler O’Neill raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

