WeAreSatoshi (WSX) Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last Week

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. WeAreSatoshi has a market cap of $2.52 million and $0.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WeAreSatoshi has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeAreSatoshi coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002743 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.02592347 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012515 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000355 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002296 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000807 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi (CRYPTO:WSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi . The official website for WeAreSatoshi is wearesatoshi.net

WeAreSatoshi Coin Trading

WeAreSatoshi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeAreSatoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

