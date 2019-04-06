Walmart Inc (WMT) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,851 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 28.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

In other Walmart news, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $113,650,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,240,978 shares of company stock worth $1,406,078,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

