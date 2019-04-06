Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) PT Lowered to $49.00 at UBS Group

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.50.

WBA stock opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

In other news, COO Ornella Barra bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 449,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

