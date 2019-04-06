Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.06). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $34.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,503,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

