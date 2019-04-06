Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Receives $18.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th.

WDR opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.86%.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Logue sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,847,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,201,000 after purchasing an additional 154,130 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,836,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,441,000 after purchasing an additional 144,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,422,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth $23,393,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

