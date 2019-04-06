Volga Gas plc (LON:VGAS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.64), with a volume of 4216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Volga Gas (VGAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.00” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/volga-gas-vgas-sets-new-52-week-low-at-46-00.html.

Volga Gas Company Profile (LON:VGAS)

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil, gas, and condensate in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,180 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye (VM) license that covers an area of 17.8 square kilometers in the Volgograd region; Dobrinskoye license located near to its VM license; and Urozhainoye-2 license totaling an area of 354 square kilometers located to the north of its Karpenskiy license area.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Volga Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volga Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.