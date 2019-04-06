VIT Trading Down 53.1% This Week (VIT)

VIT (CURRENCY:VIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One VIT token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. Over the last week, VIT has traded down 53.1% against the dollar. VIT has a total market capitalization of $515,008.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of VIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $773.87 or 0.15462048 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00055966 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002435 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010959 BTC.

About VIT

VIT is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. VIT’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,930,280 tokens. The official website for VIT is www.visionindustry.com . VIT’s official message board is medium.com/viceindustrytoken . VIT’s official Twitter account is @ViceToken . The Reddit community for VIT is /r/ViceIndustryToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIT

VIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

