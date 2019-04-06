Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)’s share price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.44. 620,191 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 568,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $486.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.05.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $467.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.40 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

