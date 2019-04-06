Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Virtusa posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTU. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

In other Virtusa news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $193,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,387 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,028,682. 5.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Virtusa by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Virtusa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Virtusa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

