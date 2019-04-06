Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 10.84 and a quick ratio of 10.84. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,300 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $77,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,350.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 126.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $158,389,000 after buying an additional 693,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

