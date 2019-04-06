VIBE One Day Trading Volume Reaches $453,000.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One VIBE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and $453,000.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00385020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.01654941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00262168 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000973 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,080,096 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

