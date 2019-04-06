Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Sells 9,064 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,064 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Standpoint Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

NYSE:UPS opened at $114.33 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

