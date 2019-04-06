Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.64 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,960 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 29,702,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after buying an additional 27,208,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 257.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,869,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,457,640,000 after buying an additional 14,303,610 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5,999.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 6,418,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $105,246,000 after buying an additional 6,313,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,755,228,000 after buying an additional 3,842,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $428,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,978.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.10 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

