ValuEngine Upgrades Stemline Therapeutics (STML) to Buy

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STML opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $137,502.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 34,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $374,769.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,917. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 30,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 14,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 157,031 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.