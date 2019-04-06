ValuEngine Lowers National General (NGHC) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NGHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National General in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on National General from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. National General has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.70.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). National General had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National General will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in National General by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in National General by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in National General during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National General during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in National General during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

