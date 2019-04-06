ValuEngine Downgrades Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) to Sell

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $32.16.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $589.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.88 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $99,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,961.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,608 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,200 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,261 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

