ValuEngine Downgrades Artesian Resources (ARTNA) to Hold

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $334.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.09.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $79,706.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 4,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $184,133.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 388,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.