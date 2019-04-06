Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.47, for a total value of $216,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,286.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 5,312 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $1,134,165.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,381.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $72,303,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $818,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.48. 389,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,561. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $302.76.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.76 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 111.92%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

