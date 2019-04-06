USDCoin (USC) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDCoin (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One USDCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00020042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and HitBTC. USDCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.48 million worth of USDCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDCoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDCoin alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.27 or 0.03927021 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000596 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000054 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USDCoin Token Profile

USDCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. USDCoin’s total supply is 1,833,397 tokens. USDCoin’s official Twitter account is @usc_goopal . The official website for USDCoin is www.usc.us

Buying and Selling USDCoin

USDCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.