Usca Ria LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Usca Ria LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $8,495,383. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $248.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $221.69 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/usca-ria-llc-reduces-stake-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.