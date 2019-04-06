USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USAC shares. UBS Group lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley set a $22.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.76. 390,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,422. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.37.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

