US backs off appeal of Montana energy lease cancellation

The Obama administration had cancelled the leases following longstanding resistance from the Blackfoot tribes, but the cancellations overturned in September.

Get alerts:

But on Wednesday, the government withdrew its appeal of this decision on a few of the disputed leases, held by W.A. Moncrief, Jr., court documents show. Then on Thursday, government lawyers pressed forward with all the administration’s legal challenge.

Former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke had stated it would be improper to allow drilling in the region — a sentiment echoed from the government’s arguments against reinstating the Solenex lease.

Why resistance to the rental that is other has been dropped, it remains unclear. Interior spokeswoman Molly Block said the cases weren’t being commented about by the agency.

Government lawyers said in their own court fillings that the”qualitative and qualitative setting” of this Solenex instance was different compared to Moncrief instance, however, gave no additional explanation. Solenex has a license to drill its lease, whilst Moncrief does not.

Said that the tribe has entered discussions with Moncrief in hopes that drilling in the Badger-Two Medicine place may be averted.

“The tribe is ready to offer up tracts of land on the reservation to drill for possible gas and oil,” Murray explained. “The door will be available to talk.”

Tim McCrum, A lawyer for Moncrief, stated he was happy to drop the appeal, however, declined to comment on whether or not a drilling license will be chased.

“We will be looking at all reasonable options related to the lease,” McCrum said.