Universe Group (UNG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Universe Group (LON:UNG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of UNG stock opened at GBX 5.08 ($0.07) on Thursday. Universe Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.25 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of $11.79 million and a PE ratio of 25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Universe Group

Universe Group plc designs, develops, and supports point-of-sale, payment, and loyalty solutions and systems for the petrol forecourt and convenience store markets in the United Kingdom and Belgium. The company provides software licenses and hardware; service and installations; data services; and consultancy and software license maintenance services.

