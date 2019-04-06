Universe Group (UNG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Universe Group (LON:UNG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of UNG stock opened at GBX 5.08 ($0.07) on Thursday. Universe Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.25 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of $11.79 million and a PE ratio of 25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Universe Group
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Universe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.