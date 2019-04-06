United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,136 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95,924 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.08 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

In related news, insider Phillippe Lord sold 16,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $736,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 27,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $1,209,861.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,400. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.39. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

