United Services Automobile Association Has $190,000 Holdings in FGL Holdings (FG)

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in FGL were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FG. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of FGL by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FGL by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FGL by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FGL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FGL alerts:

FG stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.99. FGL Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. FGL had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 18.33%. Equities analysts forecast that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. FGL’s payout ratio is presently 3.36%.

In other FGL news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Blunt bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,700 over the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on FGL in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FGL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “United Services Automobile Association Has $190,000 Holdings in FGL Holdings (FG)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/united-services-automobile-association-has-190000-holdings-in-fgl-holdings-fg.html.

FGL Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG).

Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.