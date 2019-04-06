United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,232 Shares of Century Communities Inc (CCS)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Century Communities by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 703,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 453,717 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 929,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 311,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Century Communities by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,537,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,619,000 after purchasing an additional 292,677 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 441,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 146,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $789.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.56. Century Communities Inc has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $35.50.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $640.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.07 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Wedbush downgraded Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

