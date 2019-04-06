Umpqua (UMPQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

UMPQ has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Umpqua stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 57.53%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $167,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 285,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

