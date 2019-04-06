Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,656,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,327 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Ultra Clean worth $47,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,540,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 83.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 432.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,017,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 825,921 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UCTT. ValuEngine downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $450.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $257.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,943.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

