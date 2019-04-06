UK’s May concedes Brexit deal Will Not pass’in future’

British Prime Minister Theresa May has confessed the government’s strategies to get her Brexit deal declared in Parliament failed, saying there’s little prospect lawmakers will back it in”the near future.”

May urged opposition lawmakers Saturday to help find a compromise arrangement instead.

Get alerts:

She said voters”anticipate their politicians to work together if the national interest requires it.”

After the European Union divorce bargain of May was rejected three occasions by the House of Commons, she encouraged the opposition Labour Party this week to go over. The discussions ended accusing of not offering change, May’s Conservative government.

Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29. May has asked the EU nations for one more delay until June 30.