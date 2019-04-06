UK government, Resistance

Meetings are Proposed Thursday Involving the British government and the opposition Labour Party in a Desperate search for a compromise solution to the Passing of the country .

The House of Lords can be set to consider legislation which would force a delay to be sought by Prime Minister Theresa May in the EU.

Business leaders warn that a”no-deal” Brexit would badly hurt trade. There are fears of traffic jams at ports, where boundaries checks will be put in place immediately once Britain leaves as well as concerns about medical and food supplies.

British authorities are warning leaders to tone down their rhetoric concerns about the public mood that is explosive because Brexit’s future is debated.

May hopes that the factions in government might agree on a strategy to be introduced to EU officials before the April 10 summit that will ascertain whether the exit date can be delayed.

It’s not apparent just how the EU will react to your request for a second delay for its departure.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar intends to meet with Dublin Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Go over the Brexit impasse.

Merkel has seemed receptive to granting another delay but French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that Europe can’t let the EU program is dictated by Britain crisis.

Conservative Party legislator Ken Clarke, a former treasury leader, told the BBC Thursday that a delay is necessary to give Britain time to come up with a compromise program.

“I think the EU would provide us an extension,” he said. “They would be very angry with us, but I think the EU also would suffer if they simply patched something together in the next eight times because it ended up with our inability to produce a clear consensus policy”