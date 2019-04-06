UDR, Inc. (UDR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of UDR by 3,986.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,198,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,828 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $45.84.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. UDR had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.3425 dividend. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In other UDR news, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $192,876.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 495,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,140,686.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,476. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/udr-inc-udr-shares-bought-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.