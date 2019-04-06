UBS Group Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for ADO Properties (ADJ)

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADJ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on ADO Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADO Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €55.69 ($64.75).

ETR ADJ opened at €48.60 ($56.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. ADO Properties has a 1-year low of €43.22 ($50.26) and a 1-year high of €55.75 ($64.83).

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

