UBS Group Lowers Raytheon (RTN) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $200.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $220.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RTN. Alembic Global Advisors raised Raytheon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.46.

Shares of RTN opened at $179.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $255,201.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total value of $752,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,230 shares of company stock worth $3,864,792 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTN. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

