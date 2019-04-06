Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178,484 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCR. ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $72,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 6,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $50,938.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,907 shares of company stock worth $300,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

