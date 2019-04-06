Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 97,667 ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 97,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $675.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.26.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million.

ADTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

