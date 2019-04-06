Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 21,775 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.44% of Evolution Petroleum worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 18.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,959 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 358.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 53.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 32,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,060,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 35,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 45.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolution Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $6.96 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

