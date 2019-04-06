Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 7,800 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of Sleep Number worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $606,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sleep Number by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the third quarter worth $206,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 26.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Sleep Number by 77.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter.

SNBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Sleep Number to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of SNBR opened at $48.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $49.19.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $411.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 178.70% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 34,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $1,450,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,690 shares of company stock worth $5,717,698. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

