Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 154.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 72,342 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,855,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $977,201,000 after purchasing an additional 810,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,555,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,777,000 after purchasing an additional 646,070 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2,163.3% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577,728 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at $288,862,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,938,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,070,000 after purchasing an additional 181,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $189,569.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,674,385.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $260,447.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 253,578 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $39.51.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). LKQ had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

