Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (PPC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,710 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,917,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,785,000 after acquiring an additional 327,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after acquiring an additional 298,710 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,326,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,278,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 62,027 shares during the period. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.91 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William W. Lovette sold 86,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $1,754,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

